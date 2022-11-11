Ticketek respond after app issues leave Dua Lipa fans stuck outside Sydney concert

Some 20,000 Dua Lipa fans convened for her concert in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9), however due to an issue with the Ticketek app, thousands of them were left unable to enter.

Lipa’s show took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Olympic Park, where she performed without any issues on Tuesday (November 8). Shortly before she was due to take the stage on Wednesday, an unknown issue plagued the app used to process tickets sold by Ticketek. Some concertgoers reported the app crashing, while others were able to load their tickets, only to have them scan as invalid at the turnstiles.

Footage shared by 7 News shows sprawling lines of punters held up outside the arena, with one telling a reporter: “We’re all just lined up, waiting to get in, and it’s taking a very long time.”

It’s reported that some concertgoers were lined up for more than an hour, however most were able to enter before Lipa started her set. To accomodate for the delay, Lipa arrived on stage slightly later than scheduled. During the show, she said to fans: “I know we had a little bit of a problem with the ticketing situation and getting people in, so I’m really grateful for all your patience.”

According to 7, some fans reported overcrowding as a result of punters with fake tickets being let inside; it’s said that security at the venue were so anxious to curb their deluge of held-up concertgoers, they let some through without actually scanning their tickets.

Have a look at 7’s report on the incident below:

Australia's biggest ticket agent has blamed IT gremlins for a system outage which saw hundreds of fans locked out of Dua Lipa's concert last night in Sydney. For most fans it meant delays, but for one it resulted in heartbreak. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/FhUqh6SDkM — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) November 10, 2022

Ticketek responded to the incident in a statement shared with The Music, saying: “Ticketek last night experienced a connection issue between two systems which delayed some fans from entering the Dua Lipa concert at Qudos Bank Arena. The issue was resolved by 8.30pm and Fans were able to enter as normal. Ticketek apologises to fans impacted by the issue.”

In 7’s report, one fan who called himself “Andrew Haim” told a journalist that after his tickets wouldn’t scan, his boyfriend dumped him on the spot: “Now I can listen to all of Dua Lipa’s heartbreak songs and properly identify with them,” he said. It was later revealed that “Haim” was pranking the journalist – his fake name being a reference to the titular pop trio – who reached out to him after tweeting a joke about the incident.

In an article from independent journalist Catherine Bouris, Andrew was asked whether he was surprised by 7’s eagerness to believe his story. He replied: “Yes but no at the same time. I also think we live in such a negative world where people take everything too seriously, which is what made me go through with this to be honest.”

Lipa’s Australian tour will continue in Melbourne tonight (November 11), where she’ll be joined by Tkay Maidza. She’ll perform two shows at Rod Laver Arena – the second going down tomorrow (November 12) – before wrapping up the run with gigs in Adelaide and Perth. All dates have sold out.