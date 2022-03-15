Ticketek responds after Harry Styles, Faith No More refund complaints

Ticketek have responded after a large number of complaints from people who say their tickets to shows which have been cancelled – such as Harry Styles and Faith No More‘s respective Australian tours – have not yet been refunded.

Originally announced for November of 2020 and postponed several times due to COVID-19, Styles’ Australian tour was finally cancelled in January, nearly two months ago. Faith No More’s tour, meanwhile, was cancelled over three months ago in December 2021.

The Ticketek Facebook page has been since bombarded with complaints from those who’ve purchased tickets to shows through the company that have not yet received a refund, despite the cancellations.

The Australian ticketing outlet has also been criticised by Harry Styles fans on TikTok. In multiple videos, fans have alleged that after attempting to get in contact with Ticketek for a refund, they were told there was no record of their transaction.

That’s an experience that was also shared by one woman, Thea Sporne, to the ABC. Sporne said she purchased tickets to one of Styles’ Australian concerts for her niece in 2020, but has yet to receive her $700 refund as her credit card expired between purchasing the tickets and the tour’s cancellation.

According to Sporne, when she reached out to the Ticketek, the company said they had no record of her account or the tickets, and she waited over a month for a refund after supplying screenshots and bank statements.

In a statement to ABC, Ticketek denied suggestions they were deliberately withholding money, saying they were processing 20 times more refunds than prior to the pandemic. “Our teams are working around the clock with additional resources and technology to resolve outstanding refunds as quickly as they can,” a representative said.

They added that 90 per cent of fans had their tickets refunded within 10 days of an event’s cancellation, but there were instances where there was a “much more complex refund process”, such as when a customer’s credit card details had changed.

According to the NSW Office of Fair Trading, Ticketek were one of the top three businesses with complaints between October and December last year, with 75 complaints in that time and 285 over the last two years.