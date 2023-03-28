Ticketmaster trialing NFT-gated pre-sales for Avenged Sevenfold tour

Ticketmaster has announced that it has teamed up with metal band Avenged Sevenfold to offer fans NFT-gated pre-sale tickets to the band’s tour.

Avenged Sevenfold – who have their own NFT community fanclub, Deathbats Club – partnered with Ticketmaster to integrate its fanclub into its system, which will reportedly provide fans with priority access to tickets and added levels of security, including the absence of bots and scalpers.

A complete list of Avenged Sevenfold’s North American tour dates can be found below. Get your tickets here.

We’re stoked to announce the first leg of our Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour • July 18 through August 7 • with special guest @aof_official. @DeathbatsClub members can unlock exclusive 1st access to request tickets now through Tues 12PM PT. https://t.co/QgDdcoLVjZ pic.twitter.com/wP1U2VRJpC — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) March 27, 2023

Advertisement

In a statement to Billboard, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows said the partnership and NFT-gating process is instrumental in “assuring that fans get the best tickets at the best prices without bots, scalpers and long wait-times.”

By connecting a user’s crypto wallet to their Ticketmaster account, fans will have an added layer of security through crypto verification.

Deathbats Club NFT holders will have an exclusive presale that runs from now until Tuesday afternoon for all of Avenged Sevenfold’s currently announced tour dates, with certain sections reserved in each venue for club members.

The metal band’s NFT-enabled partnership with Ticketmaster is just the first step in the ticketing platform’s plans for further NFT integration. “Avenged Sevenfold used the capability to offer first access to tickets, but there are a variety of ways it can be used by artists in the future,” said Ticketmaster’s executive VP of Global Music David Marcus in a statement to Billboard. “From unlocking premier seats to special experiences like sitting in on soundcheck.”

Avenged Sevenfold’s ‘Life Is But A Dream…’ North American tour dates are:

July:

18 – Camden, NJ

19 – Mansfield, MA

21 – Quèbec City, QC

22 – Montreal, QC

24 – Ottawa, ON

26 – Clarkson, MI

28 – Tinley Park, IL

29 – Minneapolis, MN

31 – Winnipeg, MB

Advertisement

August:

02 – Saskatoon, SK

04 – Edmonton, AB

05 – Calgary, AB

07 – Vancouver, BC

This development comes after Ticketmaster’s latest controversy with The Cure earlier this month. Earlier this month, frontman Robert Smith revealed that he had spoken to the ticketing system to issue small refunds to fans who had purchased tickets.

Before tickets went on sale, Smith said in a statement to fans that the band chose Ticketmaster as their ticketing partner as they hoped they would be able to provide fans with affordable tickets that weren’t “instantly and horribly distorted by resale” and the platform would be able to combat scalpers and try “to get tickets into the hands of fans at a fair price”.