Tickets for the Fire Fight Australia stadium benefit concert have sold out

The massive bushfire benefit Fire Fight Australia has officially sold out of tickets, one day after they went on sale, due to “unprecedented demand”, its website says.

The all-day concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16 will host international heavyweights like Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper and k.d. lang, plus a slew of Aussie acts including Olivia Newton-John, Delta Goodrem, Hilltop Hoods, Amy Shark, Baker Boy and more.

Fire Fight Australia will announce a second and final batch of artist additions to the lineup “in the coming days”, organisers say in a press release.

Advertisement

Fire Fight Australia went on sale at noon AEST yesterday, moving more than 70,000 tickets within 24 hours. The tickets were priced at $70, $85 and $100. More tickets were made available at 5.30pm yesterday after “overwhelming demand” that saw more than 65,000 tickets snapped up within five hours, as The Music notes.

Last week, Queen guitarist Brian May revealed that the band had been approached to be part of a “benefit concert a bit like Live Aid” to fundraise for bushfire victims, and “are looking at doing something like that”.

“Of course, I am very concerned about the animals,” he added. “There’s 24 people who have died which is a tragedy in itself, but half a billion animals is almost inconceivable.”

Queen + Adam Lambert are due to play the ANZ Stadium the night before Fire Fight Australia, on February 15, as part of their Australia tour.

The Herald Sun reports that Delta Goodrem will sing her new ballad ‘Let It Rain’, which she released last week to fundraise for bushfire relief, live for the first time at Fire Fight Australia. ‘Let It Rain’ topped the Australian iTunes charts the day it was released.