Tiffany Haddish narrates new trailer for Mariah Carey’s Christmas TV special

A new trailer has been shared for Mariah Carey‘s upcoming Christmas-themed TV special, narrated by Tiffany Haddish – watch it below.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will premiere on AppleTV+ on December 4, and include musical performances and guest appearances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.

The new trailer, narrated by Haddish, explains the backdrop of 2020, and how a slice of Christmas cheer from Carey is more important now than ever.

Watch the trailer below.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Carey has invited a special lineup of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event.

“Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

The TV special is set to be accompanied by a soundtrack album featuring a new version of Carey’s ‘Oh Santa!’ with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The album, as with the TV special, will be released on December 4.

In anticipation of a Mariah-themed Christmas, a fan recently shared a new mash-up titled ‘For When The Christmas Bell Tolls’, a yuletide mash-up of Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and Metallica’s ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’.