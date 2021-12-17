Watch Tiffany Young cover Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Tiffany Young has shared her cover of Mariah Carey‘s iconic holiday hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

The Girls’ Generation vocalist performed a series of Christmas hits in light of the holiday season for Vogue Korea‘s ‘8PM Concert’ series. It included a slower, stripped-down version of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, accompanied by a live band. “‘Cause I just want him here tonight / Holding on to me so tight / What more can I do? / All I want for Christmas is you,” she belts on the chorus.

During her set, Young also performed a shortened solo version of ‘Dear Santa’, by Girls’ Generation-TTS, comprised of her, Taeyeon and Seohyun. Elsewhere, the Korean-American idol put her spin on Eartha Kitt’s ‘Santa Baby’ and holiday classic ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’.

The Korean-American musician recently reunited with all seven remaining members of Girls’ Generation in a recent episode of the variety show Yoo Quiz On The Block in September this year. The girl group’s appearance on the show marked their first official activity as a group in four years.

This year, Young also starred as a mentor alongside former Wonder Girls member and soloist Sunmi on Mnet’s recently-concluded idol survival reality series Girls Planet 999. The singer has also starred as Roxie Hart in the Korean adaptation of the musical Chicago.

In other Girls’ Generation news, Hyoyeon revealed that the group’s iconic debut single ‘Into The New World’ had been written years before the group made their debut in 2007. The singer also implied that the song had likely made its rounds with SM Entertainment acts that came before Girls’ Generation.