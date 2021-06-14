Tiffany Young on joining Sunmi as a mentor on ‘Girls Planet 999’: “I’m in!”

Tiffany Young has shared her first reaction when she heard that Sunmi would be a mentor on Mnet’s upcoming reality TV competition series, Girls Planet 999.

Earlier today (June 14), the South Korean network uploaded a video introducing Tiffany Young and Sunmi as the mentors, dubbed “K-pop Masters”, for Girls Planet 999. Set to air in August, the series will include a total of 99 trainees from Korea, Japan and China competing to debut in an idol group.

As members of Girls’ Generation (Sunmi) and Wonder Girls (Young), the K-pop veterans will act as mentors for the young trainees looking to make their mark on the music industry. Both singers also expressed their excitement to be working together.

“My instant response after hearing that Sunmi was one of the masters was, ‘I am in!’,” Tiffany revealed in the clip. “Showing creative and different aspects, I believe these are the greatest things. I think can learn a lot from working with her on this programme.”

“Isn’t this very monumental?” Sunmi said in the video. “We are inevitably from the two greatest streams of 2nd generation K-pop.” She also noted that while the two singers had completely different styles, it would be interesting to see the “synergy and chemistry” between them.

They also shared their hopes for the trainees appearing on Girls Planet 999. “I hope these 99 girls can depend on and gain strength from one another,” said Sunmi. “We want to be sunshine to these girls, and keep them healthy,” added Tiffany.

Notable participants of ‘Girls Planet 999’ purportedly include CLC’s Yujin, along with members of South Korean girl group Cherry Bullet.