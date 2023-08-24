TikTok reveal top 10 ‘Songs of the Summer 2023’

TikTok have revealed their songs of the summer for 2023, including tracks from Central Cee and Dave, Mae Stephens and FIFTY FIFTY.

The social media app has shared the most played songs from across their platform, globally as well as in the UK. The lists are ranked by how many total video creations each song got over the summer.

Mae Stephens topped the global Songs of the Summer playlist with her woozy revenge track ‘If We Ever Broke Up’. Speaking on this feat, the Kettering singer said, “I am truly honoured to have the global number one spot for TikTok’s Song of the Summer!”

“I’m speechless, I never imagined it to climb that far. I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported the song, streamed, shared and given it a little boost. You are incredible and I am so thankful. It proves that TikTok can really take someone and boost them so far!”

Other artists featured on the global playlist include Doechii, Ariana Grande and Aqua. Check out what songs made the list below.

TikTok’s Global Songs of the Summer 2023:

‘If We Ever Broke Up’ by Mae Stephens ‘What It Is (Solo Version)’ by Doechii ‘girls like me don’t cry (sped up)’ by thuy ‘Cupid (Twin Version) [Sped Up]’ by FIFTY FIFTY ‘LALA’ by Myke Towers ‘Makeba’ by Jain ‘มองนานๆ’ by FLI:P ‘Everyday (featuring Future)’ by Ariana Grande ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua ‘Endless Summer’ by Alan Walker and Zak Abel

The record-breaking UK rap anthem ‘Sprinter’ by Londoners Dave and Central Cee is the UK’s song of the summer. “The TikTok community’s reaction to ‘Sprinter’ has been amazing and unexpected,” said Cee. “I love it when the community starts their own trends and you can see it taking off.”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s ‘Barbie World’, Mariah Carey‘s ‘It’s A Wrap’ and Belgium pop star MEYY’s ‘Pretty (Sped Up)’ also earned their place on the UK list. Have a look at the UK’s Songs of the Summer below.

TikTok’s UK Songs of the Summer 2023:

‘Sprinter’ by Dave and Central Cee ‘Makeba’ by Jain ‘Pretty (Sped Up) by MEYY ‘Endless Summer’ by Alan Walker and Zak Abel ‘Little Girl Gone’ by CHINCHILLA ‘It’s A Wrap (Sped Up)’ by Mariah Carey ‘Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ‘Never Felt So Alone’ by Labrinth ‘What It Is (Solo Version)’ by Doechii ‘Cupid (Twin Version) [Sped Up]’ by FIFTY FIFTY

Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Content & Partnerships at TikTok commented on the playlists: “You can never predict what’s going to be TikTok’s Song of the Summer and that’s the beauty of the platform. It’s been another summer of discovery with our community embracing a diverse mix of genres, sounds and incredible new talent.”

In other news, Central Cee and Dave’s ‘Sprinter’ was at one point the most streamed song in one day on Spotify UK. The 24-year-olds also performed the track together for the first time at this year’s Glastonbury.

Central Cee also teamed up with Drake and released a freestyle alongside the Canadian on the rap On The Radar outlet.

Mae Stephens will be performing this weekend at Reading and Leeds Festival, which is headlined by Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish and more.