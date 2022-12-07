These were TikTok’s most popular songs and artists in Australia this year

TikTok has shared its end-of-year data for the platform’s most popular content, highlighting the songs and artists that resonated strongest with Australian users.

All five of this year’s highest trending songs came from international artists, with the most popular being ‘L$D’ by Texan rapper Luclover. Yung Lean’s ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’ came in second place according to local metrics, but with the data expanded to reflect TikTok users all around the world, it was the Number One song altogether (with ‘L$D’ not making the top five).

Following Lean on the Australian list are Lizzo and Harry Styles, who enjoyed virality with two of the year’s biggest pop hits, ‘About Damn Time’ and ‘As It Was’ respectively. Rounding out the top five was Kate Bush’s 1985 single ‘Running Up That Hill’, which saw a massive comeback this year thanks to its inclusion in season four of Stranger Things.

In terms of local music, the most-sampled artist was Dean Lewis. According to a data breakdown by TikTok, his single ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’ soundtracked more than 87,000 videos. Peach PRC took the next spot, with the up-and-coming pop star posting day-in-the-life videos on a regular basis. Just below her, The Kid LAROI had another wildly successful year on TikTok, moving down just one spot from last year.

Rounding out the list were Clinton Kane and Joel Sunny, with the former going viral when he wrote a song in one minute, and the latter making waves for his mashup of hip-hop and classical music.

“2022 was a year like no other,” Lee Hunter – general manager at TikTok Australia and New Zealand – said in a statement. “We are so proud of the Aussies on TikTok who have shared their talents, their laughs and their life hacks with us all this year.

“From businesses finding new ways to reach their audiences, to creators around the country connecting within their diverse and unique communities, it has been another unforgettable year on TikTok.”

Over in the UK, this year’s most popular artists included Stepz, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Sam Ryder.