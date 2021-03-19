TikTok star Addison Rae shares debut single ‘Obsessed’

TikTok star Addison Rae has launched a new music career with the release of her debut single ‘Obsessed’.

The 20-year-old social media influencer is the second most-followed person on the short-form video app with over 78million followers.

‘Obsessed’ was produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin and Ryan McMahon, and finds Rae singing about her relationship with herself. “You say you’re obsessed with me so I took a second and I said, ‘Me too,’” she sings. “I’m obsessed with me as much as me/ Say you’d die for me, I’d die for me too.”

Advertisement

The TikTok star is set to release more music in the coming months and is reportedly looking to remain independent of a major label at this point in her career.

Rae will also perform ‘Obsessed’ live for the first time on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday (March 26).

As well as stepping into the music world, Rae is also entering Hollywood. She will star in He’s All That, the gender-flipped reboot of ‘90s rom-com She’s All That, later this year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, YouTube has launched its TikTok rival app Shorts in beta form in the US. The social media platform was initially launched in beta in India in September and is now being expanded further afield.

YouTube reportedly plans to add features to Shorts that would see it become closely linked to the company’s video-hosting site. Those ideas include being able to turn full-length YouTube videos into Shorts clips via a create button and being able to use audio to soundtrack Shorts from videos across the site.