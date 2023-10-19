TikTok star Jax joins Simple Plan on new version of ‘Iconic’

Simple Plan have shared a new version of their song ‘Iconic’ featuring TikTok star Jax – you can listen to it below.

The original rendition of the track features on the Canadian pop-punk band’s sixth and latest studio album, 2022’s ‘Harder Than It Looks’.

Now, the group have teamed up with US singer-songwriter, former American Idol contestant and TikToker Jax for a collaborative take on the tune.

Advertisement

In a statement, Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier praised the artist – who has almost 14million followers on TikTok – for “forging her own path, breaking rules and doing things her own way”.

He added: “It’s been cool to watch her use her platform in such a positive and inspiring way. We couldn’t be happier to be friends and have her on this song.”

Jax added: “I was so, so, so excited when Simple Plan asked me to be part of ‘Iconic’! Pierre brought me up to his home and we had such a fun time cutting my verse and then having dinner with his beautiful family!”

She continued: “I grew up listening to them and was trying my best not to fangirl. The boys are all ‘icons’ and it is a dream come true to be on this song with them!”

Watch the official music video for ‘Iconic (feat. Jax)’ above.

Advertisement

Jax, who this year released the single ‘Cinderella Snapped’, regularly posts clips of herself performing tracks she has written on TikTok. Her bio on the platform reads: “I write songs and tell dad jokes.” Check out her channel here.

Meanwhile, Simple Plan are due to embark on a European and UK headline tour early next year. Support will come from State Champs and Mayday Parade. You can see the forthcoming UK dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2024

09 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

10 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

11 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

13 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

16 – Eventim Apollo, London