TikTok star Peach PRC releases debut single ‘Josh’

Much to the delight of fans, TikTok star Peach PRC has finally released her long-awaited debut single ‘Josh’.

Released today (February 26), the fresh cut features lyrics taking a swipe at an obsessive ex, set to the tune of glittery dance-pop. It’s a short, but catchy, anthemic single with ear-worm potential, thanks to Peach’s sugary vocals delivering clever quips.

Check it out below:

Speaking of the track in a press statement, Peach said: “I’ve been wanting to put out this song forever”.

“It’s a true story, but it’s still meant to be fun and colourful.”

The TikTok personality has been sitting on the track for a while now, originally sharing it as an acoustic version on her channel.

“I wrote this song for everyone who’s been personally victimised by a Josh,” she captioned a previous TikTok video.

She’ll be performing the new track live today on her TikTok channel at 12pm AEDT, as well as other cuts.

The single marks Peach’s first official release, though she dropped a track on Spotify in 2019 titled ‘Blondes’, followed by last year’s ‘Colourblind’.

With more than 1.2million TikTok followers, the artist is known for her honest videos tackling mental health and her past experiences, plus her all-pink-everything persona.