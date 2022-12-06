TikTok’s most popular songs of 2022 revealed

The most popular songs on TikTok in the UK this year have been revealed, with Nicky Youre’s ‘Sunroof’, Louis Theroux‘s ‘Jiggle Jiggle’, and Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ making the Top 10.

‘Sunroof’ by singer Nicky Youre and producer Dazy, which charted in the UK Top 40 and propelled Youre to global prominence, was the Number One most popular song in the UK on the video sharing platform.

Yung Lean‘s ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’ followed in second place while Luclover’s ‘L$d’ reached Number Three. Broadcaster and documentarian Louis Theroux’s viral rap track ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ with Duke & Jones also proved popular, landing at Number Eight.

Thanks to its placement in Stranger Things season four, Kate Bush’s 1885 classic ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ enjoyed a resurgence and heavy use on the platform.

Top 10 most popular songs in the UK on TikTok (2022):

1. ‘Sunroof’ – Nicky Youre & dazy

2. ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’ – Yung Lean

3. ‘L$d’ – Luclover

4. ‘Own Brand Freestyle’ – FelixThe1st & Dréya Mac

5. ‘Reggae & Calypso’ – Russ Millions & Buni & YV

6. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ – Kate Bush

7. ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita & Mauro Castillo & Adassa & Rhenzy Feliz & Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast

8. ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

9. ‘Captain (Whistle)’ – Nutcase 22

10. ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo

Additionally, the most viewed UK artists in 2022 have been revealed. London rapper Stepz takes the top spot, while Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran follow in second and third place.

“The Hitmakers” – most viewed UK artists in 2022 on TikTok:

1. @realstepz (Stepz)

2. @samsmith (Sam Smith)

3. @edsheeran (Ed Sheeran)

4. @samhairwolfryder (Sam Ryder)

5. @abbyroberts (Abby Roberts)

6. @noguidnce (NO GUIDNCE)

7. @henrymoodie (Henry Moodie)

8. @altegomusic (ALTÉGO)

9. @itschelji (CHELJI)

10. @hshq (Harry Styles)

David Mogendorff, Head of UK Music Operations, said: “The music that thrived on TikTok in the UK this year has been as unpredictable and diverse as ever. Just look at Louis Theroux, Kate Bush and even Encanto‘s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ in the top tracks, who all became the centre of massive trends on TikTok.

“It’s also been a standout year for emerging talent. From Nicky Youre and Stepz, to Venbee, Cat Burns, FLO, Dréya Mac and so many more – a new generation of wonderful artists are building brilliant, long-term music careers with a huge amount of support and love from our TikTok community.

“It was especially amazing to see Sam Ryder, as an artist we’ve worked closely with for two years and who has appeared regularly on our Year on TikTok lists, become the UK’s Eurovision hero enthralling fans around the world at the Eurovision Grand Final – our biggest LIVE moment on TikTok with a UK artist this year, alongside incredible shows from Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and more.

“A huge thanks to all the artists, managers, labels and fans who have been part of our journey in 2022, and to our creator community who never cease to amaze us. Bring on 2023!”

Meanwhile, in other TikTok news, Dolly Parton has officially joined the platform.

The singer has shared six videos on the platform to welcome followers to her account, with 370,000 people already following the country legend.

“I have arrived!” she captioned her first video, which was soundtracked by her hit ‘9 To 5’, adding: “Hi TikTok! It’s Dolly.”