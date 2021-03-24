Tim Ayre drops sunny new single ‘Mexican Holiday’

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Tim Ayre is back today with a sunny new single, ‘Mexican Holiday’.

The alt-pop offering sees Ayre offer up his unique vocals with an optimistic melody in another song lifted from his forthcoming EP, ‘Modern Life’.

In a press release, Ayre spoke of the track’s origins, saying, “So my friend Paul went on a holiday to Mexico in 2014 … he ended up eating heaps of peyote one night and deleted all his social media – he hasn’t ever been back to Australia and I haven’t really heard from him since.

Advertisement

“I planned to and try find him last year … but COVID hit, so this song is about the trip that could have been.”

‘Mexican Holiday’ dropped alongside a charismatic lyric video, directed by Cannes Film Festival finalist Ollie Birt.

Watch it below:

‘Mexican Holiday’ follows on from Ayre’s 2020 single ‘I Want It’. That track marked the musician’s first new offering since his eponymous debut EP, released in November 2019.

Advertisement

The song was co-written with Jack Glass (Bag Raiders), mixed by Pat Jones (Toro Y Moi) and mastered by Sarah Register (David Bowie, Depeche Mode, The Shins).

Both singles are set to feature on the forthcoming ‘Modern Life’, set for release later this year.