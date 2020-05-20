Tim Ayre shares wistful new single ‘I Want It’

Sydney-based alt-pop artist Tim Ayre has shared his latest single, titled ‘I Want It’.

Listen to the track below:

‘I Want It’ was co-written with Jack Glass (Bag Raiders), mixed by Pat Jones (Toro Y Moi) and mastered by Sarah Register (David Bowie, Depeche Mode, The Shins).

“I’d just moved up to Sydney from Melbourne and was hanging out with my mate Jack a heap writing songs,” Ayre said in a statement.

“It was the middle of summer so I was just going to the beach every day between writing because I never really got the chance to do that in Melbourne. So I think the song carries that vibe I had at the time, crazy to think how different things are right now to then – makes me really appreciate how good the summer was here.”

So far, Ayre has released a string of singles and remixes, including a five-track eponymous EP in November which was recorded in a Melbourne home studio. To date, the EP has garnered over 1.24million streams.

Ayre’s first project, Tim & Jean, was formed when he was still in high school. Nationwide support landed him a tour with Moby, even before Ayre was old enough to enter a licensed venue.