Tim Ayre shares wistful new single ‘I Want It’

The release follows his debut EP in 2019

By Eddy Lim
Tim Ayre shares new single 'I Want It'
Tim Ayre. Credit: Supplied

Sydney-based alt-pop artist Tim Ayre has shared his latest single, titled ‘I Want It’.

Listen to the track below:

‘I Want It’ was co-written with Jack Glass (Bag Raiders), mixed by Pat Jones (Toro Y Moi) and mastered by Sarah Register (David Bowie, Depeche Mode, The Shins).

“I’d just moved up to Sydney from Melbourne and was hanging out with my mate Jack a heap writing songs,” Ayre said in a statement.

“It was the middle of summer so I was just going to the beach every day between writing because I never really got the chance to do that in Melbourne. So I think the song carries that vibe I had at the time, crazy to think how different things are right now to then – makes me really appreciate how good the summer was here.”

So far, Ayre has released a string of singles and remixes, including a five-track eponymous EP in November which was recorded in a Melbourne home studio. To date, the EP has garnered over 1.24million streams.

Ayre’s first project, Tim & Jean, was formed when he was still in high school. Nationwide support landed him a tour with Moby, even before Ayre was old enough to enter a licensed venue.

