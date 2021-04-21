Tim Ayre shares music video for roadtrip-ready new single ‘Miami Drive’

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Tim Ayre has shared his latest single ‘Miami Drive’ today (April 21), releasing the track alongside an official music video.

Driven by a gentle acoustic guitar and fuzzed-out vocals, Ayre said of the song in a press release, “With the lack of travel recently I was writing songs that made me think about being away somewhere. ‘Miami Drive’ initially started with that idea.”

Cruising down a dusty highway, Ayre sings out his window as shots of retro holiday essentials – presumably belonging to his friends – intersperse the live action.

Watch the video for ‘Miami Drive’ below:

Working with director Ollie Burt on the music video, Ayre added, “We got together to work out how we could shoot a clip about Miami while being stuck in Australia. We eventually found a street in regional Victoria called Miami Drive so we made our way down there hoping to film some bits for the video.

“Instead of palm trees and sunshine we were met with servos and chiko rolls, in a funny way it showed an amazing side to Australian holiday culture.”

The track continues with the theme of wanderlust presented by Ayre’s previous single, ‘Mexican Holiday’, released last month.

Both singles, as well as last year’s offering ‘I Want It’, are set to feature on Ayre’s forthcoming EP ‘Modern Life’, set for release later this year.