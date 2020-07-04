Tim Ayre shares new music video for ‘I Want It’

Sydney alt-pop artist Tim Ayre has shared a new music video for his single, ‘I Want It’, which originally premiered in late May.

The video was choreographed and directed by Aidan Carberry, who also stars in the clip. Watch it below:

The visual was conceived at the peak of Los Angeles’ lockdown restrictions, and was planned by Ayre and Carberry entirely over Zoom calls.

Per a press release, Carberry said the project was “created by an explosion of inspiration and spontaneity”.

“After speaking with Tim and understanding what his aesthetic is, I immediately felt this project was going to be about a journey exploring a world not like our own,” he said in a statement.

“Every time I’d listen to ‘I Want It’, a new section of the journey would come into light. Felt the song was a fossil that I was slowly discovering more and more about as I wiped away the darkness.

Carberry continued, adding that the video was planned, shot and cut together in just seven days.

“This quick turn around and time limit gave me just enough structure and freedom to make this project what it was. Also filming while quarantined forced us to use only what we had around us letting our creativity to be filled to the brim but not overflow. Overall this project was a sprint to the finish, but the outcome and journey made this short period of time so worth it.”

‘I Want It’ was co-written with Jack Glass (Bag Raiders), mixed by Pat Jones (Toro Y Moi) and mastered by Sarah Register (David Bowie, Depeche Mode, The Shins).

So far, Ayre has released a string of singles and remixes, including a five-track eponymous EP in November on Kitsuné Musique. To date, the EP has garnered over 1.24million streams.