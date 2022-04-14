Listen to Tim Burgess’ sunny new single ‘Here Comes The Weekend’

Tim Burgess has shared a new single called ‘Here Comes The Weekend’ – you can listen to it below.

The uplifting, romantic track serves as the first preview of the Charlatans frontman’s as-yet-untitled sixth solo album, which is expected to arrive at some point later this year via Bella Union.

“The idea was very much about two people who were distanced and wanted to connect but were finding it really difficult because of mobile phone signals and rain and time differences and jet lag,” Burgess explained.

“And I always knew the album should start with ‘Here Comes The Weekend’. It’s a simple song, and it’s a feeling more than anything.”

‘Here Comes The Weekend’ is accompanied by a colourful, Kevin Godley-directed official video – tune in here:

Burgess is due to embark on a UK headline tour this year – see the full schedule of dates below and find any remaining tickets here. He’ll also perform at festivals such as Liverpool’s Sound City and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound this spring/summer.

It comes after The Charlatans were forced to postpone a portion of their 2021 UK tour last December after some members of their crew tested positive for COVID.

Tim Burgess’ 2022 solo dates are as follows:

Tim Burgess’ most recent studio record, ‘I Love The New Sky’, was released in May 2020. In a four-star review, NME described it as “an autobiographical beaut that skips along to gorgeous melodies even as it charts heartbreak”.

He then dropped a six-track EP called ‘The Ascent Of The Ascended’ in November of that same year.

In March 2021, the singer-songwriter revealed that he was at work on a follow-up album at the famous Rockfield Studios in Wales.

“I’ve got quite a lot of songs. I do them all on voice memos really, on my phone,” Burgess explained at the time.

“Sometimes I’ll use a drumbeat from a YouTube tutorial just to keep me in time. I just write at home and try and do it every day and see what comes out really.”

Per a new press release, Tim Burgess wrote 22 songs in total between September 2020 and summer 2021. Further information on the resulting record is said to be “coming soon”.