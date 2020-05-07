Tim Burgess to host Kraftwerk listening party in memory of Florian Schneider

Tim Burgess has announced details of a Kraftwerk listening party tonight (May 7) in memory of the late Florian Schneider.

Posting on Twitter, the Charlatans frontman confirmed he will lead a communal listening of Kraftwerk’s ‘Computer World’ after Schneider’s death was confirmed yesterday.

“Tonight 6pm Let’s listen to Computer World by @Kraftwerk, together,” he wrote.

“No tweets from me, no guests, no insights. Just a shared listening experience in memory of Florian Schneider #TimsTwitterListeningParty if you would like to share memories during the playback.”

Tonight 6pm Let’s listen to Computer World by @Kraftwerk, together. No tweets from me, no guests, no insights. Just a shared listening experience in memory of Florian Schneider#TimsTwitterListeningParty if you would like to share memories during the playback pic.twitter.com/AH7nSZyuPR — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 7, 2020

Schneider, who founded Kraftwerk with Ralph Hutter in 1970, is credited as one of the pioneers of electronic music.

The musician, who played the synthesiser, flute, vocoder, saxophone and more, remained in the band until 2008, when he left the group ahead of their world tour, not giving a reason for his departure.

Schneider was honoured on David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’ album from 1977, in which he was name-checked during the instrumental track ‘V-2 Schneider’.

Kraftwerk were set to be heading out on a 50th anniversary world tour this year, including a London headline show as part of All Points East festival. Those plans have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

