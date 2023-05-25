Tim Finn to tour Australia this September

New Zealand singer-songwriter and composer Tim Finn is set to tour Australia this September.

Today (May 25), Live Nation Australia announced the tour, confirming that the esteemed veteran musician will bring his ‘The Lives and Times of Tim Finn’ tour to Australia for three shows between September 13 and September 17.

JUST ANNOUNCED! 🎶 @timfinnmusic announces his very welcome return to Australian stages celebrating his creative life with The Lives and Times of Tim Finn.⁠ 🔗 Register for presale now → https://t.co/Uzvu0hKkO1 pic.twitter.com/mBbh6x8jYF — Live Nation Australia (@LiveNationAU) May 24, 2023

The tour will also see Hayley Mary perform as a special guest. The tour will see Finn and Mary play at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on September 13. The following day, the two will head to Brisbane to perform at the Fortitude Music Hall before wrapping up the Australian tour at Sydney’s Opera House on September 17.

General public tickets go on sale at 11am local time on Monday, May 29. Live Nation members will be able to secure their passes during pre-sales, which kick off on 10am, May 26 until 10am on May 29. Find out more here.

Tim Finn said of the upcoming tour via a press statement: “After spending 10 years writing songs for music theatre and developing a new opera, I played a one-off open air show for 2000 people in Manly, Australia last year and loved the way my live band was so tight and focused.”

He continued: “Playing all the parts that belong on the recordings, the right sounds, the right grooves… it made me want to do it again. I crafted a chronological setlist that followed the 40 years. I chose songs that I can still fully inhabit, songs I never tire of singing. Now I want to take that show through Australia and NZ, going into old venues that are filled with ghosts of shows gone by.”

Tim Finn’s ‘The Lives and Times of Tim Finn’ Australia 2023 tour dates are:

September 13 – Melbourne – Palais Theatre

September 14 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall

September 17 – Sydney – Opera House