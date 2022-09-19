Tim Minchin announces one-off Melbourne show with eight-piece band

Tim Minchin has announced a one-off show in Melbourne for this November, taking his “festival set” to the stage with an eight-piece backing band.

Scheduled to go ahead on Saturday November 26 at the Palace Foreshore, the outdoor show will see the musical comedian and polymath perform the same set he delivered at this year’s Splendour In The Grass and Darwin Arts Festival.

Announcing it today (September 19) in a video shared to his social media platforms, Minchin described the set as “just me running around the stage like a goose, and you, hopefully, having a good time”.

Melbourne! I’m very fkn excited to be playing with my stunning 8-piece band on the Palace Foreshore this November 26th.

According to setlist.fm, the 11-song set features four tracks from Minchin’s most recent album – 2020’s ‘Apart Together’ – as well as cuts like ‘15 Minutes (Of Shame)’, ‘Rock N Roll Nerd’ and ‘Cheese’, plus covers of ‘Last Nite’ by The Strokes and Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’. Also featured is Minchin’s upcoming single ‘The Aeroplane’, which will be released later this year as part of the soundtrack for season two of Upright.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 11am this Wednesday (September 21), with a Live Nation pre-sale starting at 10am tomorrow (September 20). See more details on the pre-sale here, with the tickets themselves available here.

Minchin released ‘Apart Together’ in November of 2020. NME featured it in a round-up of the best Australian releases from that month, with David James Young writing: “[Minchin’s] unique approach to comedy, theatre and writing has allowed his work to expand to a global audience, crossing medium from stage musical to television and back again.

“And now he’s finally made a studio album, mixing his blend of witticisms, acute observational lyricism and sucker-punches to the proverbial heartstrings. The dream of Australia’s foremost rock ’n’ roll nerd is finally coming true.”