Tim Minchin announces release date for debut studio album ‘Apart Together’

Tim Minchin has announced the release of his debut studio album ‘Apart Together’, after sharing the record’s titular track yesterday (August 12).

Recorded over the past two years since moving back to Sydney, Minchin confirmed that the long-awaited LP will be released on November 20.

The title track ‘Apart Together’, is the musician’s third single for the year and a taste of what’s to come from his forthcoming album. He will be premiering a music video for the song on his YouTube channel tonight (August 13) at 8pm AEST.

“From the outset, if you enter marriage wholly accepting that it’s a commitment to watching each other decay, there’s something far more beautiful in that than the greeting-card depiction of love that it’s overturning,” Minchin said of the single, which demonstrates his signature storytelling through song.

At the start of the year Minchin released ‘Leaving LA’, the first single off his forthcoming record. He followed it up with ‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’ in June, a weighty single about fidelity. Talking to NME Australia at the time of the song’s release, Minchin revealed that another song about fidelity, ‘The Absence Of You’, would also appear on the album.

“Both of those songs are on the record actually,” he said. “I don’t really mind that the theme comes up more than once, because the album’s quite auto-biographical, and I don’t like pretending to be something I’m not. I don’t write songs about shit I haven’t experienced.”

Minchin also cooked up a collaboration with rapper Briggs during isolation in April, coming together for the track ‘HouseFyre’, which takes aim at Scott Morrison.

The singer performed at the British Academy Film Awards last month, playing an original track penned for the ceremony, which NME Australia called “hilariously bleak”. He also closed the show with ‘Carry You’, which appeared on the TV series he wrote, directed and starred in, Upright.