Tim Minchin, Ball Park Music, Middle Kids to feature in ‘Supergroup’ variety nights

Supergroup – the brainchild of All Our Exes Live In Texas‘ Georgia Mooney – has announced its return with a run of six variety nights across July and August.

The shows, announced today (April 27), are a continuation from the nights Mooney would put on under the Supergroup moniker at Sydney’s Giant Dwarf, which officially closed its doors earlier in the year. The premise of the night consists of Mooney hosting a panel of singer-songwriters, each sharing stories and songs from their own career as accompanied by a house band.

Each night will feature a different line-up, including the likes of Tim Minchin, Ball Park Music‘s Sam Cromack and Middle Kids‘ Hannah Joy. A full list of performers for all six shows, as well as the dates and venues, can be seen below.

In a press statement, Mooney expressed her excitement at the return of Supergroup after more than two years. “I’ve never had more fun on stage than I do with Supergroup,” she said.

“There is something quite magical about it. It is communal and whimsical and musical in the purest sense. I have a feeling this tour will take that to a new level. It’s going to feel incredibly poignant to connect again in this way, after the two years we’ve all had.”

Tickets for all shows are available now via Mooney’s website.

Georgia Mooney’s Supergroup tour dates are:

JULY

27 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre (with Sam Cromack, Elizabeth and Seja)

28 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre (with Jeremy Neale, Hope D and Evil Eddie)

AUGUST

4 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom (with Ruby Gill, Bob Evans and KYE)

5 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom (with Mo’Ju, Maple Glider and Ryan Downey)

13 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (with Tim Minchin, Hannah Joy and Ziggy Ramo)

14 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (with Josh Pyke, Ngaiire and Martha Marlow)