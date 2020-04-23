Tim Minchin, DMA’S and more added to Music From The Home Front lineup

More musicians, including Tim Minchin and DMA’S, have been added to the Music From The Home Front televised livestream concert, taking place on ANZAC Day evening (April 25).

The other newly added acts are Jezabels frontwoman Hayley Mary, Dean Lewis, Amy & George Sheppard, James Morrison, James Reyne, Jessica Hitchcock, Mahalia Barnes, Mark Seymour, Shane Howard and William Barton.

The new additions join a previously announced lineup that included Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, G Flip, Paul Kelly, The Rubens and Delta Goodrem.

Music From The Home Front was announced yesterday (April 22) by Frontier Touring. The event was conceptualised by Frontier CEO Michael Gudinski with help from Jimmy Barnes as an opportunity to “[unite] Australians and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness”.

Event organisers said in a statement today they decided against running the concert as a fundraiser “when many in the community are counting every dollar they have”.

All artists on the lineup have volunteered their time, but each performance will be paid a fee by event organisers for their time and associated costs. Organisers say that many of these performers have already said they will pass this fee on to their bands and crew, or organisations such as music industry charities Support Act in Australia or MusicHelpsLive in New Zealand.

The broadcast will also give viewers information on how to support the RSL, Support Act and MusicHelpsLive.

Music From The Home Front will be broadcast on 9Now in Australia from 7:30pm local time and on Three in New Zealand from 9:30pm NZST.

We're thrilled to announce that even more artists have been added to the Music From The Home Front line-up! All artists have volunteered to be involved, however each performance on #MFTHF will be paid a fee to contribute to the performers’ time + costs. https://t.co/tgNDxTvOh0 pic.twitter.com/C1A5A7dE53 — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) April 23, 2020

