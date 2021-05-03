Tim Minchin, Ngaiire, Teskey Brothers among musicians to be featured in 2021 Art Of Music event

The 2021 Art Of Music exhibition is set to return this year, with the full collection of artworks just announced. They previously took last year off, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event sees Australian artists draw inspiration from a particular musician or song, before creating an artwork based on their selected muse.

“The artists can take their inspiration from the melody, the lyrics, the album cover or even the singer,” explains founder Jenny Morris. “It’s entirely up to them as to how they interpret the music.”

This year’s collection will see visual artists Laura Jones, Holly Greenwood, Nicholas Harding, Leila Jeffreys and Guy Maestri pay homage to Ngaiire‘s ‘Fall Into My Arms’, Marlon Williams and Aldous Harding‘s ‘Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore’, The Teskey Brothers‘ ‘Paint My Heart’, The Triffids‘ ‘Bury Me Deep In Love’ and Nick Cave‘s ‘The Bunyip of Berkeley’s Creek’, respectively.

Robert Malherbe, Alex Seton and Josh Yeldham will also put their artistic spin on ‘All Brand New’ by Underground Lovers, ‘Solid Rock’ by Goanna, and ‘Young Blood’ by The Naked And Famous. Tim Minchin‘s graffitied ‘Airport Piano’ will also be showcased.

Minchin, Ngaiire and Kate Cebrano will also be performing on the night, where the works will be auctioned off to raise money for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy (Noro).

“As always, my thinking around compiling the collection was to cover as many creative disciplines, styles and price ranges as possible so that there is something for everyone. Sailing above all of that of course, is the intent to present quality works,” Morris said of the event.

“It has always been important to me to present works that will appeal not only to seasoned collectors, but also works that will whet the appetites of those beginning to see the value of buying art.”

“I’m so stoked to be part of this amazing event, raising money for a brilliant charity alongside brilliant people,” added Minchin.

The event takes place on Saturday July 17 at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Tickets can be purchased here.