Tim Minchin is the latest guest to grace Georgia Mooney’s monthly songwriter sessions Supergroup. He will be joined by fellow artists Adrian Eagle and Montaigne at the upcoming event on Friday (January 24) at Sydney’s Giant Dwarf.

Supergroup is a songwriters’ initiative launched by Mooney last year, in which the All Our Exes Live In Texas singer hosts musicians and artists alike for an intimate evening of discussions and performances. As per the event’s description, the event is an “original, intimate, experimental and heartfelt musical experience that fosters and showcases Australian songwriting”.

Come January 24, Mooney, alongside Minchin, Eagle and Montaigne will take turns sharing some songwriting insights and performing a series of songs. They will be backed by a house band “comprising Sydney’s best session players and surprise special guests”, a description on the event’s Facebook page reads.

Advertisement

The show runs for two hours (including a short interval). Tickets to the event are priced at $35 per person. Get yours here.

The following Supergroup session will take place at Giant Dwarf on February 23. The special guests for next month’s event have not yet been announced. Find more information about upcoming Supergroup sessions here.

Minchin is set to hit the road again later this year for an encore performance of his 2019 nationwide BACK tour. The Perth singer-comedian has added new shows in Hobart and Newcastle, and will return to Perth, Sydney and Melbourne in March. Tickets are available now via Live Nation.

Tim Minchin BACK Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Perth, Crown Theatre (March 6 & 7)

Hobart, Wrest Point Entertainment Centre (12, 13 & 14)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (17, 18, 19, 20 & 21)

Newcastle, Civic Theatre (23 & 24)

Melbourne, Hamer Hall (26, 27 & 28)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (31, April 1, 2 & 3)