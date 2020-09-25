Tim Minchin releases fourth single ‘Airport Piano’ from upcoming album

Tim Minchin has released a new single, ‘Airport Piano’, the fourth cut from his forthcoming studio album, ‘Apart Together’.

In a statement, Minchin said, “‘Airport Piano’ is almost definitely the funkiest tribute to midlife crises and the emptiness of acquisition ever recorded in the antipodes”.

“It walks the line between extremely cool and extremely uncool with barely a teeter.”

Advertisement

The official music video premiered on Minchin’s YouTube channel today (September 25).

Watch it below:

Minchin has released live comedy albums steadily since 2005. His eighth studio album, ‘Apart Together’, is a follow-up to 2013’s ‘So Fucking Rock’, adapted from his 2008 live DVD of the same name.

Set for release on November 20, ‘Apart Together’ will feature Minchin’s other recent singles, including ‘Leaving LA’, ‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’ and the album’s title track.

Upon the album’s announcement in August, the Australian comic explained that the title track was inspired by a story he’d heard on US radio about an elderly couple who died in each other’s arms at home from hypothermia.

Advertisement

“From the outset,” Minchin said, “if you enter marriage wholly accepting that it’s a commitment to watching each other decay, there’s something far more beautiful in that than the greeting-card depiction of love that it’s overturning.”