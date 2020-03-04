Tim Minchin set to release his debut studio album this year

Tim Minchin has revealed that he will finally be releasing his debut studio album in 2020, through BMG.

Additionally, he’ll be releasing the album’s lead single ‘Leaving LA’ on Friday March 13.

The album is a long time coming for Minchin and his fans, after spending over two decades honing his craft in music, composing, directing, writing, acting and comedy.

While he has been releasing comedy albums steadily since 2005’s ‘Darkside’, he has surprisingly never made a studio album, which he explained in a press statement.

“I’ve been writing songs for 35 years, and have never released a studio album,” he said.

“Too many distractions. Signing with BMG has given me focus, and the confidence to aim for a record that isn’t defined by anyone else’s expectations. I’m loving the freedom, loving the process, and loving the team at BMG. They’re cool and nice.”

My love/hate song to Hollywood, LEAVING LA, with an animation masterpiece by the extraordinary @TeeKenNg, will be released on March 13th. Holy shit that’s soon.#LeavingLA #NewSingle pic.twitter.com/Xv5zAXcYFf — Tim Minchin (@timminchin) March 4, 2020

2020 is shaping up to be a milestone year for Minchin, having been honoured with an Order of Australia in January.

On top of that, he’ll be playing a set at Splendour In The Grass this coming July, sharing the lineup with the likes of Flume, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator, Midnight Oil and more.

He’s also embarking on a mostly sold out tour throughout March and April. You can still find select tickets for certain dates here.