Tim Minchin shares accordion cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

Tim Minchin has delivered an accordion-led cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ on the final day of triple j’s Requestival week.

Minchin’s brief interpretation of the pop song sits somewhere between a polka tune and a pub singalong, speeding up the track and giving it a rockier feel.

Watch the cover below:

In addition to ‘Bad Guy’, Minchin also gave his take on Ball Park Music’s track ‘Exactly How You Are’ for triple j’s weekly Like A Version segment. He also covered Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ and Sia‘s ‘Chandelier’ after being requested by listeners.

Requestival returned for its second year last week, allowing triple j listeners to select the station’s music programming across five days. Notable tracks that received airtime over the week included works from The Wiggles and Crazy Frog, as well as the Mii Channel theme.

Minchin released his debut album, ‘Apart Together’, in November last year, performing the single ‘Airport Piano’ for the radio station as well. Speaking to NME, Minchin said the album “is about creating songs that belong on an album, as opposed to songs that belong live”.

“With all the punchline stuff – fuck putting that on a studio album. That’s not for an album, that’s for live. And the cutoff is – how can I make this sonically interesting so that if you’re sitting in your living room listening you’re like, ‘This is great’?”