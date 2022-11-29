Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins announce co-headlining Australian tour for 2023

Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins have announced a joint Australian tour for next February, hitting four cities along the east coast to promote their respective new albums.

Both artists will play with full backing bands, Rogers flanked by his newly reformed group The Twin Set, and Perkins by The Fat Rubber Band. Joining both outfits on all four dates will be Melbourne singer-songwriter Lucie Thorne.

The tour will start in Sydney on Saturday February 4, when the cohort are set to take over the Factory Theatre. They’ll head up to Brisbane next, playing The Triffid on Saturday February 11, and then to the Gold Coast for a show at Miami Marketta the following night (February 12). Finally, they’ll play the Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday February 17.

Tickets for the first three shows are on sale now – find them here for Sydney, here for Brisbane and here for the Gold Coast – with tickets for the Melbourne show going on sale next Monday (December 5); they’ll be available here when they’re live.

The tour comes ahead of Rogers’ eighth solo album, ‘Tines Of Stars Unfurled’, which is set to arrive independently on February 24. It’ll be his first album with The Twin Set since 1999, when they released the ARIA-winning ‘What Rhymes With Cars And Girls’.

Perkins, on the other hand, released his first album with The Fat Rubber Band – simply titled ‘Tex Perkins And The Fat Rubber Band’ – last November via Source Music. He and Rogers are longtime collaborators, and in 2006 released the joint album ‘My Better Half’ (under the moniker of TnT).

Speaking to Double J, Rogers – who also fronts You Am I and The Hard-Ons – praised Perkins as his “favourite singer for aeons and a songwriter and friend for the ages”. He continued: “I repeat it again and again, but now the question is… what new kind of trouble can we hoist ourselves unto?”

Perkins echoed the sentiment, adding: “You wouldn’t believe how much I’m looking forward to this tour. Not only is my good friend Tim Rogers and myself presenting very special new albums, surrounded by great musicians but as a grand finale each night we will have one more chance to play as TnT before the whole shithouse goes up in flames!”

Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 11 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Sunday 12 – Yugambeh and Kombumerri land/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 17 – Naarm/Melbourne, Recital Centre