Tim Rogers & The Twin Set announce 2023 ‘Tines Of Stars Unfurled’ tour

Tim Rogers has announced a 13-date national tour with his band The Twin Set, taking their upcoming ‘Tines Of Stars Unfurled’ album to mostly regional cities all throughout March.

It’ll be Rogers’ second tour with the band in as many months, with another run – where they’ll co-headline four shows along the east coast with Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – kicking off in February.

This stint will sprawl across the following month, starting in Adelaide on March 2. Rogers and co. will head to WA next, playing shows in Bunbury and Fremantle, before heading back east for shows in Belgrave and Bendigo (where Rogers will perform solo) over the next weekend. From there, they’ll roll through Albury, Milton, Newcastle, Rye, Archies Creek, Eumundi and Eltham, finally wrapping up in Brunswick Heads on April 1.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at midday today (December 14) – click the city names in the paragraph above to find tickets to those respective dates.

Meanwhile, ‘Tines Of Stars Unfurled’ will be released independently on February 24, shortly after his tour with Perkins. It’ll be his first album with The Twin Set since 1999, when they released the ARIA-winning ‘What Rhymes With Cars And Girls’. In addition to Rogers – who also fronts You Am I and The Hard-Ons – the band features Jen Anderson on strings, Jeff Consi on drums, You Am I’s Davey Lane on guitar, and Richard Bradbeer on bass.

When announcing the new album – considered Rogers’ ninth as a solo artist – the storied rocker said ‘Tines Of Stars Unfurled’ “began as a writing exercise”, whereby he aimed to create a “bookend” to the stretch of his career that started with ‘What Rhymes With Cars And Girls’.

He said of the band itself: “The Twin Set was borne out of hanging round pubs of repute, ill and otherwise in the town of my family’s origins and every drinker of good company was a wunnerful musician or had great records.

“I played some songs I had to Jen Anderson, my new friend whom I met through Weddings Parties Anything and many many a long night and asked if she thought they had any truck. She said she’d make some soup and come demo them at her home studio. Whilst the soup brewed the house became full of music folk whom I mistook for a comedy troupe. We became the Twin Set. Jen’s mates really.

“I was caught up in playing with musical and comedic genii, most of all our dear friend Stuey Speed, too much to realise the songs were good but perhaps askew from the truth. Despite their supposed sentimentality there is a shrug of truculence. ‘Been So Good, Been So Far’ for example. It’s lines about ‘forgetting all my girlfriends’ or ‘doing all that couple stuff and pretending that I care’ just wasn’t and isn’t true.

“I did care. And I cared that when the Twin Set, who only did one tour, drifted apart. Inelegantly. I get asked about the Twin Set record quite a bit. I shirk it because of what I’ve learnt about its untruths and how time has cast us adrift. And so I rang my friend Jen and asked her if I tried write ‘sequels’ to these songs, would she be interested in gettin’ a band together? She said she’d put a pot of soup on.”

Tim Rogers & The Twin Set’s 2023 ‘Tines Of Stars Unfurled’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 2 – Kaurna/Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 3 – Wardandi and Kaniyang/Bunbury, Froth Craft Brewery

Saturday 4 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Freo Social

Friday 10 – Wurundjeri/Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Saturday 11 – Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung/Bendigo, Bendigo Bank Theatre*

Thursday 16 – Waveroo/Albury, SS&A Club

Friday 17 – Yuin/Milton, Milton Theatre

Saturday 18 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Lizotte’s

Friday 24 – Boonwurrung/Rye, Haba

Saturday 25 – Boonwurrung/Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

Thursday 30 – Gubbi Gubbi/Eumundi, Imperial Hotel

Friday 31 – Woiworung/Eltham, Eltham Hotel

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Bundjalung/Brunswick Heads, Picture House

* Tim Rogers performing solo