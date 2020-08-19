Tim Shiel shares new single ‘Coliseum’ featuring Genesis Owusu

Tim Shiel has released the latest track in his Distraction Series, ‘Coliseum’, featuring Genesis Owusu.

The producer, who is also a presenter on Double J, has shared an appropriately mind-bending music video for the track, made in part using an AI/machine learning tool called RunwayAI.

It’s usually used for creating deepfake videos, but here, Shiel uses it to animate warped images of his and Genesis’ face into singing along with the track. Watch it below.

Shiel has documented the making of the clip and the track through several Twitch streams, available to watch here. In two weeks’ time, he will appear on record label Future Classic’s Twitch to discuss AI and how he made the cover art.

The new clip and song continue Shiel’s interest in AI. Using RunwayAI, he recently created a Twitter bot of himself which replies to mentions with tweets based on his own Twitter account.

Shiel released the first single in his Distraction Season series, ‘Right In Front Of You’ featuring Braille Face, in December last year. He says more entries and collaborations in the series are to come.

Shiel released his last full length album, ‘Glowing Pains: Music From The Gardens Between’ in 2018. He started the label Spirit Level with Gotye in 2014.