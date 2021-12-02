Timbaland teases Missy Elliott’s first album in over 15 years

Timbaland has taken to Twitter to tease a new studio album for Missy Elliott, which he will produce.

The long-time Missy Elliott collaborator tweeted earlier today (December 2), asking his followers if they were “ready” for a new record from Elliott. The veteran rapper retweeted it, seemingly confirming the two had been working together again.

View the tweet below:

Who ready for that @MissyElliott Timbo album??????👀👀👀👀 — Timbaland (@Timbaland) December 1, 2021

Advertisement

The album would be Elliott’s seventh, and first since 2005’s ‘The Cookbook’. Following the release of her 2006 greatest-hits album ‘Respect M.E.’, Elliott’s public presence has largely become sporadic. She returned in 2015 with the Pharrell-assisted ‘W.T.F. (Where They From)’, and eventually released a new EP entitled ‘Iconology’ in 2019.

More recently, she provided a guest verse to a remix of Dua Lipa‘s single ‘Levitating’ and collaborated with Bree Runway on the song ‘ATM’. She was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Hall of Fame last month, with a praise-filled speech by her ‘Tempo’ collaborator Lizzo.

Timbaland, meanwhile, has not produced a full album since Justin Timberlake‘s two 2013 albums, ‘The 20/20 Experience Parts 1 and 2’. His production work featured on several tracks from Kanye West‘s 2019 album ‘Jesus is King’, as well as recent tracks from Megan Thee Stallion and Ludacris. In 2020, he and Swizz Beatz began the series Verzuz, which sees two iconic artists go head to head in a music battle.

Elliott and Timbaland’s collaborations date back to 1993, when the former featured on a track by Jodeci produced by the latter. The two co-produced Elliott’s debut album, 1997’s ‘Supa Dupa Fly’, and would go on to largely co-produce and co-write most of Elliott’s music up to 2005. ‘The Cookbook’ significantly reduced Timbaland’s role, as he worked on only two of the album’s 16 songs.