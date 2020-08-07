Timi Temple drops new track ’Snakes & Ladders’

Sydney songwriter Timi Temple has released his new single ‘Snakes & Ladders’ today (August 7).

Per a presser, the new track exemplifies Temple’s brand of indie rock, offering “searing guitar riffs, thudding percussion and nonchalant lead vocals.”

Discussing the meaning behind his new song, Temple said, “’Snakes & Ladders’ is a song born of societal experiences and commentary about my life. As I’m starting to see success in my music career, sycophantic friends from the past emerge (the snakes) to climb the career ladder that they now deem me to be?

Advertisement

“Ironically, the sombre tone of the song is downplayed through the use of the children’s board game metaphor and my tongue in cheek lyrics.”

Listen to ‘Snakes & Ladders’ below.

To coincide with the new single, Temple has revealed he will soon embark on an attempt to break a Guinness World Record. The songwriter will, appropriately, go about creating the world’s biggest Snakes & Ladders game in the coming weeks.

‘Snakes & Ladders’ is the second single Temple has released this year, following up ‘Fa-Fa-Fading’ back in April.

Advertisement

Temple has toured extensively throughout the country over the past years, touring with likes of Baker Boy and Bootleg Rascal. He’s also performed on triple j’s Like A Version multiple times, accompanying Kota Banks, Cosmo’s Midnight and Kilter.