Timi Temple is back with a new single ‘Yuck My Yum’

Timi Temple marks his return in 2021 with a new indie-pop cut, ‘Yuck My Yum’.

Produced and recorded by Temple himself, the new single boasts dream pop melodies and and deeply personal lyrics.

In a press release, Temple discussed the inspiration behind the song, saying, “We’ve all been there; your high school lover, the one you saw yourself with forever, and they tell you they’re bored and looking for someone new.

“The analogy of ‘Yuck My Yum’ actually came from a conversation with a past partner where she joked ‘don’t stink my kink’ after our talk about desires, and well, I couldn’t write a song with that title.

“Sonically I’ve always been fascinated by songs that sound happy and head boppy but lyrically are rather dark and intense – so this is my take on it.”

Listen to ‘Yuck My Yum’ below:

Today’s single – whose official music video is slated to follow in the coming weeks – is Temple’s first new music this year.

Last year, Temple released three singles – ‘Just A Phase’, ‘Snakes & Ladders’ and ‘Fa-Fa-Fading’.

Upon the release of ‘Snakes & Ladders’ last August, Temple set out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest game of Snakes & Ladders ever created. A DIY video accompanying the single saw Temple and his friends play the enormous game.