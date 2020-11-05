Timi Temple returns with sombre new single, ‘Just A Phase’

DIY indie-rock artist Timi Temple is back with a new track, the bittersweet ‘Just A Phase’.

Speaking in a press release on the inspiration behind his latest offering, Temple candidly explained, “’Just A Phase’ is a song dedicated to my little sister. I wrote the song filled with emotional fervour after having dinner with my sister and consoling her through her first experience with a friend taking their own life.

“I say the first experience solemnly, because as a creative, depression and addiction is rampant and sadly it’s taken many of my friends. The lyrics unfold chronologically as my sister describes the events leading up.

“It follows the ubiquitous path of anxiety, addiction, prescription, ostracisation, loneliness, then escape.”

Listen to ‘Just A Phase’ below:

An official music video is set to follow in the coming weeks.

‘Just A Phase’ follows on from Temple’s August release, ‘Snakes & Ladders’. To coincide with the track, the Sydney songwriter embarked on an attempt to break a Guinness World Record to create the world’s biggest Snakes & Ladders game.

On whether he was successful, Temple told NME, “It’s the world record! But [I] haven’t had the official adjudicator come around due to covid etc! They sent an email saying it would be a 12 week wait. But also due to circumstances could be longer.”

The DIY video for the single sees Temple and friends playing the enormous game.

‘Just A Phase’ is the third single Temple has released this year, also following up ‘Fa-Fa-Fading’ back in April.

