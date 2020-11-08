Tina Arena announces 2021 ‘Enchanté’ Australian tour

Australian music icon Tina Arena has announced her return to the stage with a nationwide tour set for 2021.

The ‘Enchanté’ tour will see Arena play eight dates throughout the country in May of next year, backed with a string quartet.

She’ll kick off the tour in Brisbane, before playing shows in Sydney, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Wollongong and wrapping things up in Canberra.

Her show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl will also see her backed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Joining Arena on the tour throughout all dates is Indigenous composer, dancer and violinist Eric Avery.

“2020 has been such a challenging year for us all in so many ways with the music, arts and entertainment sectors suffering,” Arena said in a press statement.

“My art is all about sharing and when I’m giving it my all, the band’s locked in and the audience is responsive – there’s no greater feeling in the world!” she continued, speaking of her love of performing.

“It’s a special kind of energy exchange; the whole atmosphere seems to shift. Just thinking about it now, I miss performing so much! It actually feeds my soul. I am also pretty excited to have a reason to glam-up again, to be honest.”

Earlier this year, Arena – who is currently sitting a three year term as a board member on of the Australia Council for the Arts – joined over 80 other Australian artists like Jessica Mauboy and Gotye in calling for arts relief from the federal government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for Arena’s 2021 tour will be available from 10am local time on Monday November 16 via promoter TEG Dainty’s official website.

Tina Arena’s 2021 ‘Enchanté’ tour dates are:

MAY

2 – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane

5 – ICC Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

8 – Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

11 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

15 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

22 – RAC Arena, Perth

26 – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

29 – Llewellyn Hall, Canberra