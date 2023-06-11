Tina Arena announces Australian dates on ‘Love Saves’ World Tour

Tina Arena has announced a six-date Australian tour in support of her upcoming 13th album, ‘Love Saves’, marking her first national run in more than two years.

The stint will begin in Eora/Sydney on Saturday October 7, when Arena performs a show at North Head in Manly as part of this year’s Night At The Barracks program. She’ll head to Boorloo/Perth next, rounding out that weekend with a show at the WA capital’s Concert Hall, before heading over to Yugambeh/Surfers Paradise the following Friday (October 13).

Rounding out the trip will be two back to back shows at Naarm/Melbourne’s Town Hall – scheduled for Thursday October 19 and Friday 20 – as well as a gig at the Adelaide Festival Centre on Kaurna land that Saturday (October 21). Tickets are on sale now – find them here for the Eora, Boorloo and Naarm shows, and here for the other two.

‘Love Saves’ is slated for release on July 14 via Positive Dream and Same Same. It was announced on May 26 alongside the dual lead singles ‘House’ and ‘Danser sue la Glace’, following up on 2015’s ‘Eleven’.

Tina Arena’s 2023 ‘Love Saves’ Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 7 – Eora/Sydney, North Head (Night At The Barracks)

Sunday 8 – Boorloo/Perth, Concert Hall

Friday 13 – Yugambeh/Surfers Paradise, HOTA

Thursday 19 – Naarm/Melbourne, Town Hall

Friday 20 – Naarm/Melbourne, Town Hall

Saturday 21 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Festival Centre