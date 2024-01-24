Tina Knowles explains liking negative post about Janet Jackson

Beyoncé‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has explained why she liked a negative post about Janet Jackson on social media.

Yesterday (January 23), Knowles took to her official Instagram page to address why she was trending on social media after liking a post that criticised the price of Jackson’s concert tickets.

“What a joke….they add $1000 (£780) for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash,” began the post that Knowles liked.

It continued, “You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I’m not the only one… oh the DMs I’m getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support.”

Today (January 24), the mother of the ‘Halo’ singer shared an Instagram reel explaining that she had liked that post accidentally without reading what it was about. “I received a phone call that I’m trending for liking a post about ticket prices and an artist overcharging,” she began.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles sets the record straight after liking a post that shaded Janet Jackson: “I stay away from negativity. If you follow me then you know that I'm not involved in the mess. What I am guilty of is liking posts, going through when I'm in a big hurry and I… pic.twitter.com/e7sId8VbWc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2024

“First of all, being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production costs, and that it’s expensive and I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production,” she added.

She went on to say that the Jackson family is “the First Family of music” and “always have been,” adding “I respect them.”

“Secondly, I stay away from negativity,” she continued. “If you follow me then you know that I’m not involved in the mess,” clarified Tina. “What I am guilty of is liking posts, going through when I’m in a big hurry, and I don’t have time to really read and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake.”

She concluded with: “I will never do that again. So I just want you to hear it from my mouth that I would absolutely never do that.” In the post’s caption, she wrote “I took Destiny’s Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old. They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson) ! Especially when I have so much going on… I just wanted to clarify. I do know that you can see people’s likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that.”

In other news, Jackson recently announced the latest leg of her ‘Together Again’ summer tour, which will see her perform across North America with Nelly as support.

The ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer’s massive tour will kick off on June 4 in Palm Desert, California’s Acrisure Arena, before seeing her perform in 33 cities including five other Californian cities, Denver, Chicago, Cincinnati, before finally concluding with a date in Phoenix, Arizona’s Footprint Center on July 30.

Visit here for a full list of dates and here to purchase tickets.