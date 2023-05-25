Tina Turner has died aged 83, her spokesperson has said – find tributes from Elton John, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Debbie Harry, Karen O, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and more below.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the singer’s representative said in a statement today (May 24).

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

In a longer post shared to the singer’s social media, a statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The American music icon, born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, is best known for songs ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’, ‘The Best’ and ‘Private Dancer’.

She had suffered a number of health issues in recent years, having been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. She then underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Turner began her career performing with her husband as the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner and rose to fame with songs like ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

She suffered domestic abuse throughout her marriage before she left Ike in 1976 and embarked on her own solo venture.

The singer won eight Grammy Awards through her lengthy musical career, and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist. She was first awarded the honour with Ike in 1991.

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the iconic musician.

“We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers,” Elton John wrote in an Instagram post. “A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.”

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger said he was “so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner”.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH pic.twitter.com/2sqg0biujc — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 24, 2023

Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter: “The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen.”

The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to… pic.twitter.com/ur7djmFHnW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 24, 2023

Beyoncé wrote on her website, sharing an image of the two performing together: “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry shared that she was “benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner”.

“A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.”

Chaka Khan wrote on Instagram: “Tina Turner had an album titled BREAK EVERY RULE – that summed up her life & career. She did not let any “rules” or labels stop her. She may have left this plane, but her spirit & voice are immortal.”

Dolly Parton said: “Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you!”

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams paid tribute to Turner on her Instagram story, describing her as “the queen who showed me you can be a soul snger and a pink singer at the same time. i will sing for you forever”.

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter: “Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.”

Biden added: “In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers. Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was “simply the best.””

Ronnie Wood described Turner as “the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family”, adding: “Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones.”

🙏💕God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner @tinaturner pic.twitter.com/BUNBAdsCKl — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 24, 2023

“It’s so hard to say goodbye would’ve preferred you sticking around forever Tina

you, my very first,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ Karen O wrote on Instagram. “you, my very first introduction to a rock Goddess, the sheer power of your irrepressible spirit seared in forever. Thank you and rest easy.”

RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of… pic.twitter.com/H8erckqpr8 — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 24, 2023

Bryan Adams wrote on Twitter: “RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina’s family. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

Gloria Gaynor shared on Instagram: “I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the iconic, legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music as well as the bravery and internal fortitude she exhibited in her personal life. I mourn her passing along with her innumerable fans around the country and around the world. My most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. She will be sorely missed.”

Questlove shared that turner was “everything”, adding: This is one of the figures I just knew would in her 3 digits. I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it’s 2023……and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest in Melody.”

Director Edgar Wright commented: “Legend legend legend x.”

Kim Wilde also shared her own tribute, writing: “farewell you fabulous woman.”

farewell you fabulous woman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9oZDPymVge — Kim Wilde (@kimwilde) May 24, 2023

“My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long,” Garbage wrote on Twitter. “So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx”

Benefits wrote: “That she was one of the best performers the world has ever known is unquestionable. Tina ruled for that. She also ruled by overcoming physical and emotional abuse from a bona fide monster of a man and resurrected her career to reach heights that mortals rarely reach. A goddess.”

Barack Obama shared on Twitter: “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

Sleaford Mods were among the many fans to share a performance video of the singer, writing that “the dance sequence between her and the two backing singers greatly influenced my tootsies back in the day. A chaotic, roughly choreographed display of unmatched beauty”.

RIP Tina. This video is perhaps a little obvious to mark her passing but the dance sequence between her and the two backing singers greatly influenced my tootsies back in the day. A chaotic, roughly choreographed display of unmatched beauty. https://t.co/4Ug609Bpbg — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) May 24, 2023

Simone Marie described Turner as “an inspiration, an incredible artist and forever loved”, while photographer Anton Corbijn described the singer as “a ball of positive energy and a serene buddhist at the same time”.

“Tina Turner could perform any song and make it better than it was before,” Tim Burgess shared. “A total star.”

Ringo Starr also paid tribute, writing: “God bless Tina turner, peace and love to all her family”

You can find more tributes for the singer below.

Omg, I just saw that Tina Turner passed. Legend & Icon & that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace & may her legacy of brilliance & resilience live on forever. #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/LTeLdPWVGZ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was a spectacular light whose life was a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been. From Nutbush, TN to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her strength, voice, and signature moves inspired millions. Tina Turner was simply the best. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was one of Elvis' favorite performers. When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all. pic.twitter.com/qd1R9Y5ye7 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) May 25, 2023

I just heard about Tina Turner’s passing, and it hit my heart. I’m immediately hearing THAT VOICE, I’m seeing THAT ENERGY, and I’m feeling that strength, sensuality, determination, and passion. That LIFE FORCE. I’m grateful that we have the music and the performances — the… pic.twitter.com/btnwqLFaej — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 24, 2023

Dreadful news that the wonderful Tina Turner has passed away, I love her music and on stage she was wonderful.She will be sadly missed R.I.P Tina and thanks for the great music you gave us. pic.twitter.com/BlVGATteO3 — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) May 24, 2023

👑 Tina Turner 🙌🏽 – The Queen of Rock & Roll & such a huge role model to me. Tina Turner is everything a performer should be & her powerful, unique voice always came from the heart. A true icon and probably my biggest inspiration in life and music. RIP #TinaTurner #Legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yRkukbVLUh — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) May 24, 2023

That she was one of the best performers the world has ever known is unquestionable. Tina ruled for that. She also ruled by overcoming physical and emotional abuse from a bona fide monster of a man and resurrected her career to reach heights that mortals rarely reach. A goddess. — Benefits (@Benefitstheband) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner could perform any song and make it better than it was before. A total star pic.twitter.com/p2ysJ2HPVm — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 24, 2023

One of the best to ever do it Tina ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/4WiXTVvtQv — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) May 24, 2023

I was once in a taxi in Zürich and saw a woman dressed as Tina Turner – the hair, the legs, the stomp – ruling the street. "She looks like Tina Turner!" I laughed.

It was of course Tina Turner. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 24, 2023

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023

Really sad to hear this. Rest in eternity Tina Turner . An inspiration, an incredible artist and forever loved . pic.twitter.com/VMWgrGAEzJ — simone marie (@simonemarie4) May 24, 2023

This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honor you ! Your legacy will live forever. U showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way ! Thank u for all you’ve given us. Now… pic.twitter.com/GdXJ5T1lJz — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 24, 2023