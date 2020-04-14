Tinpan Orange announces live stream tonight

Tinpan Orange’s lead singer Emily Lubitz will perform via Facebook live-stream tonight (April 14). She will perform on The Lounge Room Sessions Facebook page from 8pm EST.

Lubitz made the announcement on Facebook this afternoon (April 14), writing:

“TONIGHT I’ll be live streaming from The Lounge Room Sessions at 8pm! Join me, unless you’ve got somewhere else to be.. x”

To watch Lubitz’s live-stream performance tonight, visit The Lounge Room Sessions’ Facebook page here.

This isn’t the first time Emily Lubitz has taken to social media to perform during lockdown. Earlier this month on April 2, she performed with her husband, The Cat Empire’s Harry James Angus, on the Woodford Folk Festival Facebook page.

It appears that the band had been working on new music before self-isolation impositions came into action, with Facebook and Instagram photos teasing the possibility of new Tinpan Orange music later this year.

Tinpan Orange, who have not played live under their band name for almost two years, had been scheduled to perform at Bello Winter Music Festival in July. The festival, held in the New South Wales town of Bellingen, was slated to feature local and international indie acts, including Kristy Lee, Albi and The Wolves and Okenyo. It has since been postponed due to coronavirus crowd restrictions.