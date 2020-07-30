Tinpan Orange share ‘Turn It On Again’, first single in two years

Melbourne indie folk outfit Tinpan Orange have shared their first single in two years, entitled ‘Turn It On Again’. The track follows on from their 2018 non-album single, ‘Going Home’.

Listen to ‘Turn It On Again’ below:

Tinpan Orange teased the release of the track in a social media post earlier this week.

“Announcement!! NEW SONG COMING NEXT WEEk!!!!!,” the band wrote on Facebook.

“I originally wrote this song about the power of shutting down in order to come back with vitality and a new focus,” frontwoman Emily Lubitz explained in a press statement.

“It’s my only technique for fixing technological problems made into a metaphor for relationships.”

The song has remarkable prescience, having been recorded pre-pandemic. “The shutting down of the COVID world has given the song an eerie new relevance,” Lubitz acknowledged.

‘Turn It On Again’ is reportedly the first in a series of new tracks recorded by Tinpan Orange earlier this year. It is unclear whether these tracks will form a larger body of work.

In April, Tinpan Orange appeared in the sixth edition of the Isol-Aid live-stream series. Party Dozen, Polish Club, Katy Steele and a host of other acts also performed.

Emily Lubitz undertook her own live-stream in April as well, performing from her own home as part of The Lounge Room Sessions.