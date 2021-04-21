Tiny Little Houses announces Melbourne and Sydney headline shows

Tiny Little Houses have announced a handful of headline shows, taking place in Sydney and their hometown of Melbourne.

The two shows, taking place in June, mark Tiny Little Houses’ first headline shows in three years. Check out the tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 23) through the band’s website.

The tour announces follows a week after the release of their punchy single, ‘Car Crash’, their first track for the year. It arrived with a music video that sees the band as miniature figurines being messed with by a TV host.

Advertisement

Tiny Little House’s last full-length release was their debut album, ‘Idiot Proverbs’ in 2018. The band ended a two-and-a-half-year hiatus back in October with their single ‘Richard Cory’, inspired by the 1897 poem of the same name by Edwin Arlington Robinson.

At the time, the band said they were intending to release more music, despite the issues brought on by the pandemic.

“We are very much looking forward to releasing new music, even in such a disruptive time,” the band said.

“With a whole bunch of songs on the way, we think they’re reflective of some of the anxieties and uncertainty that has surfaced more obviously during this last year.”

Advertisement

Tiny Little Houses’ east coast tour dates:

JUNE

Thursday 3 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Thursday 10 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel