Listen to Tiny Little Houses’ new single ‘I’m Doing Just the Best That I Can’

Tiny Little Houses have shared new single ‘I’m Doing Just the Best That I Can’ alongside the announcement of rescheduled tour dates.

A sombre slow burner in the vein of ‘Lonesome Crowded West’-era Modest Mouse, the new song is lifted from the band’s forthcoming album ‘Misericorde’, which is set to arrive November 16.

In a statement, frontman Caleb Karvountzis explained the prescient cut was written before the onset of the pandemic, postponed shows and “a life caught in a continuous holding pattern”.

“It seems this song becomes more relevant for us as each day passes. Life hopefully will go back to normal soon, but for the moment we are doing just the best that we can.”

Listen to ‘I’m Doing Just the Best That I Can’ below:

Alongside the new single, the band have announced a pair of rescheduled tour dates for Sydney and Melbourne and the addition of a Brisbane show. See those below.

Tiny Little Houses announced ‘Misericorde’, their second album, last month alongside the single ‘Smartest Guy’. The follow-up to 2018 debut album ‘Idiot Proverbs’ will also feature previously-released singles ‘Richard Cory’ and ‘Car Crash’.

“The idea behind the title is the only way to save yourself is through suffering,” Karvountzis explained when announcing the album.

“The misericorde, which was a knife used to deal the death blow to wounded knights, becomes this mercy that releases you from pain and suffering. It’s this concept that the suffering is good but also the ending of that suffering is good.”

Tiny Little Houses’ new tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 13 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Wednesday 27 – Sydney, The Lansdowne