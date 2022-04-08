Tion Wayne and BLXST join inaugural Promiseland line-up

The line-up for the inaugural Promiseland festival – set to launch on the Gold Coast this October – has expanded, with London-based drill rapper Tion Wayne and Californian R&B artist BLXST joining the bill.

The final roster for the two-day event was unveiled yesterday (April 7), confirming that Wayne and BLXST would be two of its four sub-headliners alongside UB40 (who will perform a special set joined by former frontman Ali Campbell) and Wyclef Jean. Burna Boy will headline the festival, with names like Coterie, HP Boyz, Muroki, No Money Enterprise and Youngn Lipz rounding out the 48-act line-up.

Advertisement

Following a lengthy string of postponements, the inaugural Promiseland is set to go down over the weekend of October 1 and 2, taking place at Doug Jennings Park on the Gold Coast. It was first announced in June of last year and slated for that October, but was postponed to later in October, then to this January, and finally to its current date.

Upon its announcement, festival director Emal Naim said in a statement: “Promiseland brings together different yet beautifully interconnected cultures from around the world for one memorable music experience. We envision this new festival to build a foundation and bring together a community of fans that isn’t recognised enough in the live music landscape.”

Tickets for Promiseland are on sale now via Festicket – tickets for the first day have sold out, but those for the second, as well as weekend passes, remain available.