Tired Lion announce Brisbane ‘Breakfast for Pathetics’ album launch

Tired Lion will launch forthcoming album ‘Breakfast for Pathetics’ with a show in frontwoman Sophie Hopes’ new home of Brisbane next month.

The band will play a limited-capacity show at The Tivoli on November 19 – the day before ‘Breakfast for Pathetics’ is released. Tickets are on sale now.

Hopes announced ‘Breakfast for Pathetics’ in August after the band released ‘Waterbed’, their first single in two years, back in May. Set to arrive November 20 via Dew Process and Universal Australia, the album was recorded over 12 months with Violent Soho‘s Luke Boerdam, and mixed by Scott Horscroft.

Hopes wrote ‘Breakfast for Pathetics’ after her move from Perth to Brisbane following 2017 debut album ‘Dumb Days’, and parting ways with her former bandmates.

“[The album is about] waving goodbye to family, bandmates, friends and pets and navigating my way through depression and anxiety along the way. Waving goodbye to Perth and starting with nothing but a suitcase 5,000km away,” Hopes commented upon the album’s announcement.

“I was able to experiment a lot. I’ve always felt pressure to finish a song as quickly as possible but doing it all on my lonesome I was able to try multiple variations, different choruses, different tempos and moods.”