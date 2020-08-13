Tired Lion announce new album ‘Breakfast For Pathetics’

Tired Lion have today revealed details around their hotly anticipated second studio album, ‘Breakfast For Pathetics’.

The forthcoming record is set to be out on Friday November 20 via Dew Process and Universal Australia. The album was written following frontwoman Sophie Hopes’ move from Perth to Brisbane after the recording and release of the band’s debut album, ‘Dumb Days’, in 2017.

‘Breakfast For Pathetics’ sees the band once again collaborate with Violent Soho’s Luke Boerdam, while also enlisting the help of Scott Horscroft on mixing duties.

In addition to unveiling the album’s details, the brazen rock outfit have also shared the second cut from ‘Breakfast For Pathetics’ thus far with new single ‘Lie To Me’.

Listen to the new track below:

With lyrics decrying mansplaining and after being performed as part of the band’s last tour, Hopes said the song’s response meant it was going on ‘Breakfast For Pathetics’.

“When we road tested it live on the last tour, the response we got afterwards definitely influenced the decision to record it and put it on the new record,” she said.

Earlier this year, the band made their return after two years with the release of ‘Waterbed’, which will also feature on the new album.