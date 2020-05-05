Tired Lion release new single and video ‘Waterbed’, their first in two years

Tired Lion have premiered their first new music in two years with latest single ‘Waterbed’.

They’ve also shared an accompanying video, featuring intercut footage of frontwoman Sophie Hopes as a smoking nun with the band performing near a graveyeard. It’s directed by Rome – watch it below:

Advertisement

The West Australian rockers premiered the single on triple j last night (May 5), and the video on Youtube Live afterwards.

Per the band’s social media, they have been recording a second album at The Grove and Music Farm studios over the last six months. Tired Lion’s debut album ‘Dumb Days’ came out in 2017, and they haven’t released a single since 2018’s ‘With or Without’.

Their promotional campaign for the as-of-yet-untitled album has covertly ramped up of late however. Last week, Hopes shared a layered acoustic version of the title track from the band’s debut album. She also announced a competition where followers of the band on Spotify can win a 1 on 1 virtual guitar lesson with her.

Hopes also performed as part of the fifth edition of ISOL-AID festival on Instagram Live last month, playing alongside the likes of Missy Higgins, WAAX, Frankie Cosmos, Vera Blue, Hermitude and more.