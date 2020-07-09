Tired Lion’s Sophie Hopes to play intimate solo show at The Triffid

Tired Lion’s Sophie Hopes has announced she will play an intimate, one-off solo show at The Triffid in Brisbane next month.

The limited capacity show is one of several new acts added to the venue’s month-long Cabin Fever Festival, alongside concerts from Liam Brimble and Jack Carty. Additional shows from previously-announced headliners Hatchie, Bernard Fanning, Sweater Curse, Troy Cassar-Daley and Dami Im have also been announced.

Due to ongoing public gathering restrictions, the venue will not be completely packed out and a cabaret seating style will be implemented to ensure distance between audience members. Some events are free and others are ticketed through Moshtix.

Advertisement

Hopes will play The Triffid on August 21, with tickets on sale via Moshtix now.

Tired Lion released their first new music in two years with single ‘Waterbed’ back in May. Per the band’s social media, they have been recording a second album at The Grove and Music Farm studios over the last six months. Tired Lion’s debut album ‘Dumb Days’ came out in 2017, and was followed up with the 2018 single ‘With or Without’.

In recent months, Hopes has emerged as a solo player far more often. She’s shared acoustic versions of old songs and played as part of the fifth edition of ISOL-AID festival on Instagram Live.