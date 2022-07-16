TISM announce ‘Collected Versus’ compilation album

TISM have announced their fifth compilation album, ‘Collected Versus’, which will anthologise all but two of the seminal shock-pop outfit’s A-side releases.

Set to arrive on August 19 via the band’s own label imprint, Genre B. Goode, it comes as a spiritual successor to last September’s ‘Collected Remixes’ album. That release, as its title implies, compiled most of the remixes and alternate takes that appeared across TISM’s extended discography (including seven versions of ‘Jung Talent Time’).

‘Collected Remixes’ was initially released on vinyl and as a digital download, but will make its CD debut as a bonus disc in the ‘Collected Versus’ package. The new album features a total of 24 songs in their original order of release, from 1986’s ‘Defecate On My Face’ to 2004’s ‘Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me’.

The only single absent from the album is 1986’s ‘Mistah Eliot – He Wanker’, although a standalone digital and seven-inch vinyl release was issued for last year’s Record Store Day. The LP release of ‘Collected Versus’ will come as a two-disc package on “lucky dip” coloured vinyl, whereby each record will be pressed and shipped in a random colourway.

Pre-orders haven’t been made available at the time of writing. As TISM noted on social media, they won’t be accepting orders for the new record until stock actually arrives, following the lengthy delays they faced with the recent vinyl reissue of 1988’s ‘Great Truckin’ Songs Of The Renaissance’. When they do eventually become available, pre-orders for ‘Collected Versus’ can be found here.

ALBUM ANNOUNCECOLLECTED VERSUS – THE COMPLETE TISM SINGLESCollected Versus will feature all 24 single A sides (incl "… Posted by TISM on Monday, July 11, 2022

Last month, TISM announced they would be reuniting to perform exclusively at this year’s Good Things festival. They’ll appear alongside the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones and NOFX, delivering their first live sets since their 2004 disbandment.

Before then, the band had been staunchly against the prospect of a comeback, despite the 2020 re-release of their entire back catalogue, a previously unreleased AC/DC cover and a 100-minute vinyl album of silence.

Within a day of their reunion, TISM had already started “beef” with fellow ‘90s stalwarts Regurgitator. Reflecting on their shared history in an interview with Double J, frontman Ron Hitler-Barassi quipped: “We did tour with Regurgitator extensively and I can say, and this is honest and from the bottom of my heart, we hate them all. We don’t want to see them and if they ever appear anywhere near our dressing room again we’ll get our roadie to show them what’s what.”